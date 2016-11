Residents of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona told the Supreme Court, Sunday afternoon, that there was no point in the state's request for a seven-month delay in the High Court's uprooting of Amona as long as it's based on relocating them to the area of the Samarian Jewish community of Shevut Rachel.

Responding to the state's request, the residents said they would take the state's side if it related to other alternatives.