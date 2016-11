16:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Body found at Beit Rimon Junction A man's body was found, Sunday afternoon, at the Beit Rimon Junction in northern Israel. Police do not suspect foul play, but the find is under investigation.



