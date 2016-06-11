Search for Guy Hever to resume on Monday

The search for missing soldier Guy Hever will resume on Monday, focusing on the Golan Heights and highlands on the Jordanian border. The search is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Hever was last seen more than 19 years ago, when he left the Golan artillery base where he served. Since the search that immediately followed his disappearance, additional searches have been held, the latest being about a year ago. The Israel Defense Forces said the upcoming effort does not point to any particular direction in the investigation in the Hever case.