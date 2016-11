08:32 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Watch: Ivanka visits grave of Lubavitcher Rebbe Read more



Donald Trump's daughter was spotted last night at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, where many Jews come to pray. ► ◄ Last Briefs