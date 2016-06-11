Clinton's VP claims some at FBI favor Trump

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s running mate, suggested Saturday that some officials at the FBI are “actively working” to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports.

Kaine’s claim came during an interview with the Miami-based television network Fusion. The comments mark an escalation in the Clinton campaign's response to the FBI's renewed inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server when she served as Secretary of State.