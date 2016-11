03:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Bennett: Stop using Rabin murder to silence the right Jewish Home chairman, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, on Saturday night blasted opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog over a tweet he posted attacking the nationalist camp and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Herzog had earlier tweeted “the hatred is the same hatred, the incitement is the same incitement and the leader is the same leader” – a quote which he later repeated in his speech at a rally in Tel Aviv in memory of assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Read more



