Herzog: There will be no unity government

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman MK Yitzhak Herzog declared on Saturday night that he would no longer be holding any talks with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about the possibility of a unity government.

"In recent days all the red lines were crossed," said Herzog at a rally in memory of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. “When I see that the Prime Minister has declared war on democracy, I tell him today, ‘Netanyahu, you’ve gone far enough – the time for dialogue, the time for a unity government have passed.’ In a place where journalists are silenced – teachers will also be silenced. In a place where army officers are silenced – judges will also be silenced. In a place where elected officials are silenced – citizens will also be silenced.”