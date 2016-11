22:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16 Cheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16 Mark Zuckerberg investigated in German court Read more



Germany investigates Zuckerberg for ignoring online hate speech and incitement, Zuckerberg claims he fights online hate speech. ► ◄ Last Briefs