17:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16 Cheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16 Reuters: Clinton leading by 5% Reuters' latest poll shows Clinton leading by 5%. 39% of participants said they would vote for Trump, while 44% declared they were planning to vote for Clinton.







► ◄ Last Briefs