A bicyclist, 30, fell and injured his shoulder while cycling out of Arad towards Masada. He is in moderate condition.
Volunteers aided the injured cyclist and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
Tags:cyclists
|
17:41
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16
Cyclist falls in Arad
A bicyclist, 30, fell and injured his shoulder while cycling out of Arad towards Masada. He is in moderate condition.
Volunteers aided the injured cyclist and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
Tags:cyclists
Related Stories
Last Briefs