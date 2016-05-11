IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 4, 5777 , 05/11/16

Cyclist falls in Arad

A bicyclist, 30, fell and injured his shoulder while cycling out of Arad towards Masada. He is in moderate condition.

Volunteers aided the injured cyclist and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.



