Egypt: Morsi judge escapes car bomb

An Egyptian judge presiding over one of the trials of ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi escaped unharmed when a car bomb exploded in Cairo on Friday, police officials said, according to AFP.

The officials said the bomb in the eastern Nasr City district had targeted judge Ahmed Abul Fotouh as he was driving by. The blast injured no one, they added.

