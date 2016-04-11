Clinton aide dismissed Comey as 'a bad choice'

A senior aide to Hillary Clinton privately dismissed FBI Director James Comey as “a bad choice” in October 2015, newly released emails from WikiLeaks quoted by The Associated Press on Friday reveal.

Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri forwarded to colleagues a news article in which the FBI director suggested that crime could be rising because police officers were becoming less aggressive as a result of the “Ferguson effect,” anti-police sentiment following unrest earlier that year in Ferguson, Missouri. Comey was widely criticized over the remarks.

