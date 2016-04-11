Widow of Minister Ze'evi passes away

Yael Ze’evi, widow of assassinated former Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi, passed away on Friday night at the age of 88.

Ze’evi, who had been ill, was hospitalized at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where she passed away after her condition deteriorated in recent days.

She will be brought to rest on Sunday at Kibbutz Degania.

