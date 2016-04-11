News Briefs

IsraelNationalNews.com

U.S. on alert over Al-Qaeda Election Day threat

Federal officials have warned authorities in New York City, Texas and Virginia about an unspecific threat of attacks by Al-Qaeda around Election Day, officials said on Friday, according to Reuters.

A U.S. government source in Washington said some federal agencies sent bulletins to local and state officials flagging the information but stressed that the threat was relatively low-level.

