News Briefs

Federal officials have warned authorities in New York City, Texas and Virginia about an unspecific threat of attacks by Al-Qaeda around Election Day, officials said on Friday, according to Reuters.

A U.S. government source in Washington said some federal agencies sent bulletins to local and state officials flagging the information but stressed that the threat was relatively low-level.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)