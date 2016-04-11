PA to protest delay in Interpol application

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government will protest against a delay in its application to join the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) at the body's annual conference next week, an official told AFP on Friday.

"Palestine applied for membership of Interpol more than a year ago, but the executive committee of Interpol rejected the Palestinian request for a vote and referred it to a committee of experts for examination," foreign ministry official Ammar Hijazi told the news agency.

