Three Americans killed in shooting attack in Jordan

Three U.S. military members were killed outside a military base in southern Jordan on Friday, U.S. officials said, according to The Associated Press.

An American official in Washington, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news agency one U.S. service member died at the scene and two who were wounded died at a hospital in Amman.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)