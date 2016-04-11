UN: Turkey may have gone too far

The United Nations' human rights office said on Friday that Turkey's detention or suspension of more than 110,000 officials since July's failed coup attempt, including the arrest of pro-Kurdish lawmakers on Friday, may go "beyond what is permissible", Reuters reported.

"There needs to be a presumption of innocence when you’re going to suspend somebody from their job, when you’re going to detain somebody, you need to do this in line with due process, and given the numbers, we are worried this is not the case," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

