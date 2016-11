49% of the Israeli public believe that Hillary Clinton should be president of the United States, compared with 32% who see Donald Trump as a more worthy candidate for the job, a poll conducted by the Smith Institute for Kol Yisrael radio and published Friday found.

19% of respondents did not express an opinion.

