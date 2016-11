An 18-year-old girl on Friday fell from the roof of a bus and suffered moderate injuries during a paintball game in Kibbutz HaGoshrim, located east of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

United Hatzalah paramedics gave her medical treatment.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)