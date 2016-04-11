IsraelNationalNews.com

Assassination attempt on one of Morsi's judges in Cairo

A car with explosives exploded near a soccer field in eastern Cairo.

The explosion was apparently directed at Judge Ahmed Abu Al-Fatuah who presided over the case against former Egyptian ruler Muhammad Morsi.

The judge was not injured.



