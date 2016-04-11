A car with explosives exploded near a soccer field in eastern Cairo.
The explosion was apparently directed at Judge Ahmed Abu Al-Fatuah who presided over the case against former Egyptian ruler Muhammad Morsi.
The judge was not injured.
13:45
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16
Assassination attempt on one of Morsi's judges in Cairo
