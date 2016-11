12:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 Why is the state not stopping forced soccer games on Shabbat? Read more



High Court questions why Attorney General refuses to enforce ruling that soccer players cannot be forced to play on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs