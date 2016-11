08:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 'Hang him in the center of the city' Read more



Lehava Chairman calls on Defense Minister to fulfill his promise of 'death to terrorists,' after Dafna Meir's murderer gets life sentence. ► ◄ Last Briefs