No extra security for Israeli coach in Egypt

Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant, who currently coaches Ghana’s national team, will not receive extra security while his team plays in Egypt this coming Sunday.

Tharwat Sweilam, the head of Egypt’s Soccer Association, on Thursday denied reports that Egypt had accepted an offer from Ghana FA to beef up security for Grant ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying match, despite reports that several Egyptian fans had plotted to attack the Israeli coach before, during and after the game at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.