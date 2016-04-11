Hotovely: Education is the key to achieving peace

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely participated on Thursday in an event attended by foreign ambassadors at the Netanya Academic College, and discussed the issue of Israeli motivations and barriers to achieving a peace settlement.

"In all the years that they tried to bring peace, they forgot one element: Education," said Hotovely, adding, “Education is the key to achieving a long-term solution to bring the two peoples together.”

"The ethos on which both sides grow is substantially different. Israeli children grow up on the ethos of entrepreneurship and innovation, while the Palestinian Authority just two weeks ago named a school after an arch-terrorist who was responsible for the Munich massacre. Children who grow up in schools named after terrorists cannot grow up to believe in peace. So I offer here a long-term solution, for which one does receive the Nobel Prize: The solution of education,” she added.