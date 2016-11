22:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Rabbi Ovadia Yosef's daughter's college to close Read more



Council for Higher Education cuts funding to haredi college founded by the daughter of Rabbi Yosef, citing low enrollment and budget issues. ► ◄ Last Briefs