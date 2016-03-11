IsraelNationalNews.com

Terrorist gunfire wounds IDF soldier in Samaria

An IDF soldier was wounded when Arab terrorists opened fired on a security checkpoint near the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem in Samaria, east of the Israeli city of Kfar Saba.

The soldier was lightly injured in the attack.



