21:53
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16
Terrorist gunfire wounds IDF soldier in Samaria
An IDF soldier was wounded when Arab terrorists opened fired on a security checkpoint near the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem in Samaria, east of the Israeli city of Kfar Saba.
The soldier was lightly injured in the attack.
Tags:Tulkarem
