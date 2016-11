19:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Watch: Suspect scouted out Jewish girls school in Brooklyn Read more



Police investigate suspicious individual scoping out Bais Yaakov high school in Brooklyn, taking pictures and video with his cell phone. ► ◄ Last Briefs