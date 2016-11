16:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 'Prevent provocations at the Western Wall' Read more



Religious Affairs Minister David Azoulai asks Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to intervene and prevent provocations at the Western Wall.