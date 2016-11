15:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Update: Terrorist succumbs to injuries Read more



An Arab terrorist was shot and killed after attempting to stab Jews north of Jerusalem. He was initially reported to be in critical condition, but was later declared dead at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs