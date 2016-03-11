IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16

Attempted terror attack north of Jerusalem

Zaka reports that an attempted stabbing attack occurred just outside of the Samarian Jewish town of Ofra, north of Jerusalem. The assailant was neutralized and is believed to be in critical condition.



