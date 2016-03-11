14:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Bennett: Legislators should legislate, judges should adjudicate Read more



Education Minister Naftali Bennett lent his support to Justice Minister Shaked, Thursday, on the matter of selecting Supreme Court justices. He said that "legislators should legislate, and judges adjudicate." ► ◄ Last Briefs