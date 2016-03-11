IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16

Bennett: Legislators should legislate, judges should adjudicate

Education Minister Naftali Bennett lent his support to Justice Minister Shaked, Thursday, on the matter of selecting Supreme Court justices. He said that "legislators should legislate, and judges adjudicate."

