Azoulai to Mandelblit: Prevent provocations at the Wall

Religious Affairs Minister David Azoulai sent a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday, demanding his involvement to prevent provocations at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem.

Azoulai was responding to Wednesday's observance of the new Jewish month by Women of the Wall, who were joined by male rabbis from the Reform and Conservative movements in bringing Torah scrolls to the women's section at the Kotel, backed by police. Azoulai said the presence of men in the women's section offended the sensibilities of the women in addition to violating the custom of the place. He noted the stated intention of Women of the Wall to cause a provocation.