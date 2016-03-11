Ben-Dahan compromise: Two-thirds vote to OK justices

Member of Knesset Eli Ben-Dahan proposed, Thursday, a compromise in the battle over the majority needed in the Judicial Selection Committee to approve new Supreme Court justices. Talking to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the deputy defense minister suggested a two-thirds majority, halfway between the current situation and the simple majority proposed in legislation backed by Shaked.

Rabbi Ben-Dahan explained, "I do not want a situation where judges who determine the fate of Israeli citizens are selected by jurists alone or by politicians alone."