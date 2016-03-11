Belgium OKs extradition of Brussels museum killer

Belgian federal prosecutors ruled, Thursday, that Mehdi Nemmouche, the chief suspect in a fatal shooting at the Jewish museum in Brussels, would be extradited to France once Belgium "no longer needs him", according to France 24 and Agence France Presse. An Israeli couple, a French woman and a Belgian man were murdered in the attack.

Nemmouche was initially extradited to Belgium from France after his arrest in Marseille, six days after the shooting. But French prosecutors subsequently filed a European arrest warrant to have him prosecuted in France on charges of terrorism and kidnapping in connection with the holding of four French journalists hostage in Syria in 2014.