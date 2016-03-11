Ilatov: Calm down on selection of Supreme Court judges

Member of Knesset Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) called, Thursday, on Supreme Court President Miriam Naor and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to calm the atmosphere regarding reform in the selection process for Supreme Court justices.

In response to a bill by Ilatov to reduce the seven ninths threshhold for a judge's approval to a simple majority, Naor told Shaked that she would not longer consult with her on the selection process. Ilatov noted that the bill was submitted last March and only recently approved for introduction.