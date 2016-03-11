Labor dispute at Globes

The Journalists Association announced a labor dispute at the Globes financial publication on Thursday. A union committee said, "The conflict was declared against the background of an expected change in controlling shareholders, which has profound implications for the job security, working conditions and rights of workers."

The committee's statement continued, "Despite the uncertainty these days, Globes is a financially stable body and constitutes a significant part of the Israeli media. We have full confidence in the paper. The employees have made the Globes a quality and important medium, so we see ourselves as an integral part of the processes which will happen soon. The declaration of a labor dispute under these circumstances is a necessary step to protect the rights of the workers."