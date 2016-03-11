Israel, US mark 30 years of joint helicopter research

A ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense on Thursday to mark 30 years of fruitful collaboration between Israel and the United States in the domains of rotorcraft technologies and human factors engineering (HFE). More than 100 American and Israeli scientists have jointly conducted dozens of challenging research and development programs, aimed at improving the performance of US and Israel's military helicopters and to integrate advanced capabilities in future platforms.

The programs have resulted in developing breakthrough technologies in the areas of aeronautical mechanics, aerodynamics and HFE. Some of the research products have been implemented in US rotorcraft, some of which are also operated by the Israel Air Force. Others will be integrated in future platforms or upgrades.