  Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16

Herzog: PM, henchmen leading coup to vet the system

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog reacted to the conflict between Supreme Court President Miriam Naor and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked by saying, Thursday, "The D9 [demolition bulldozer -ed.] gives rise to the gun that shoots the bullet that leads to the [memorial] gathering, and this is a short history of fervor, incitement and undermining of the foundations of democracy."

Herzog continued, "I told the Knesset this week, and I repeat and determine - Netanyahu and henchmen in the Knesset are leading a kind of coup to vet the systems of justice, the media, criticism and decent-and-fair democratic regime in order to perpetuate his rule."



