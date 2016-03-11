Legal Forum to Naor: Stop pressure for small clique

Executive Director Nachi Eyal of the Legal Forum for the Land of Israel came to the defense of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, following a letter from President Miriam Naor of the Supreme Court saying she would stop consultations with Shaked on selection of High Court justices.

Eyal said Shaked was "performing a further, courageous and significant step in turning the Supreme Court into one that represents all sectors of Israeli society." He continued, "We call on President Naor to cease applying illegitimate pressures, whose goal is to preserve the judicial hegemony of a scanty judicial clique, and to cooperate with Minister Shaked to select judges worthy of the Supreme Court, thereby strengthening public confidence in the justice system."