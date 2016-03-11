Shaked: Judge-selection committee will keep meeting

The office of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced, Thursday morning, that "Meetings of the Judicial Selection Committee will continue on schedule. The list of candidates to the Supreme Court will be published in the next few days."

The announcement followed an official letter from High Court President Miriam Naor to Shaked that she would stop their consultations on selecting justices to the Supreme Court, following the introduction of a bill eliminating the need for a majority of seven out of nine for selecting judges.