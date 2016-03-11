Three soldiers were surrounded by members of the haredi-religious community, Thursday morning, in a synagogue in the haredi Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea shearim.
Police units were called to the area to rescue them. No injuries were reported.
News Briefs
Jerusalem: Police rescue soldiers from haredim
