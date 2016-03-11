09:07 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Slightly warmer Thursday, Slightly cooler weekend It will be fair on Thursday with temperatures rising to the seasonal average. Winds may rise to 55 kilometers/35miles an hour until the early afternoon in the northern half of the country, mainly in the mountains. Clear to partly cloudy overnight, mainly in the coastal plain. It will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler Friday through Sunday. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem: 22Celsius/71Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 28C/82F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 24/75;

Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 26/78; Dead Sea: 30/86; Eilat: 29/84



