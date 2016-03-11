IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16

Security guard robbed of gun in Kafr Yasif

Police are investigating a Wednesday-evening robbery in which two suspects took the handgun of a security guard in the western-Galilee Israeli Arab town of Kafr Yasif.

The guard was not injured in the incident.



