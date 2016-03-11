Police are investigating a Wednesday-evening robbery in which two suspects took the handgun of a security guard in the western-Galilee Israeli Arab town of Kafr Yasif.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
|
08:53
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16
Security guard robbed of gun in Kafr Yasif
Police are investigating a Wednesday-evening robbery in which two suspects took the handgun of a security guard in the western-Galilee Israeli Arab town of Kafr Yasif.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
Last Briefs