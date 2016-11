08:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Supreme Court: Rabbi Pinto must stay in prison The Supreme Court ruled, Thursday morning, that Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto must remain in prison. The ruling came in an appeal of a district-court decision to overturn a parole-board decision to release the rabbi from the remainder of his sentence in a bribery case.



