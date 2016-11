Among observances to mark the third anniversary of the passing of former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yoseph, spiritual leader of the Shas party, the party will hold a gathering at Jerusalem's Arena, with the participation of girls who study in the Bnei Yoseph educational network, which the rabbi dedicated his life to establishing. About 57,000 boys and girls are students at Bnei Yoseph.

The rabbi's family is expected to turn his home in Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood into a heritage center.