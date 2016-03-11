PA blasts plan for light rail to Ma'aleh Adumim

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday blasted Israeli Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz’s new plan to connect the Jerusalem light rail to Ma'aleh Adumim and the towns in the Binyamin-Adam region and Givat Ze'ev.

Channel 2 News first reported of the plan on Tuesday. According to the report, the new light rail network will be added to the one already in place in Jerusalem. Four additional lines will be added, alongside other new lines that are already under construction.