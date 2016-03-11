Netanyahu meets State Comptroller to discuss tunnel threat

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met this week for the second time with State Comptroller Yosef Shapira, Channel 10 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the meeting was held at Netanyahu’s office at his request. The purpose of the meeting was to present the Comptroller and his team with additional data, mainly relating to Cabinet discussions and preparations with regards to the threat of the terror tunnels from Gaza to Israel.

Eyal Zamir, who served as the military secretary during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, was present at the meeting as well.