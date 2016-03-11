The Knesset approved on Wednesday evening the first readings of the State Budget Law and the Arrangements Law for 2017 and 2018.
60 Knesset members voted in favor of the two bills, while 50 voted against it.
|
23:45
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16
Knesset approves first reading of state budget
The Knesset approved on Wednesday evening the first readings of the State Budget Law and the Arrangements Law for 2017 and 2018.
60 Knesset members voted in favor of the two bills, while 50 voted against it.
Last Briefs