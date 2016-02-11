19:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir gets life sentence The terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir was handed a life sentence plus required compensation of 750 thousand shekels. Meir was a resident of the Judean community of Otniel. The terrorist entered her house and stabbed her to death.



