Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16
Terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir gets life sentence
The terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir was handed a life sentence plus required compensation of 750 thousand shekels.
Meir was a resident of the Judean community of Otniel. The terrorist entered her house and stabbed her to death.
