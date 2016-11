16:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Knesset discusses preparedness for earthquakes Read more



The Knesset Subcommittee for Readiness of the Home Front held a hearing to discuss the State's level of preparedness for earthquakes. ► ◄ Last Briefs